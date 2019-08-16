View 3 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria speaks out against hate, encourages everyone to choose 'humanity'

Eva Longoria and other Hispanic celebrities penned a letter of support to the LatinX community in the wake of the tragic events in the United States. 

The letter was signed by the Grand Hotel producer, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Lopez and more. 

"We’re facing a moral crisis in our country, and we chose to use this moment to raise our voices, and speak up,” she said in a press release. “Integrity starts with looking in the mirror and this letter calls on everyone, not just our community, to choose humanity and decency over hate and violence.”

 

