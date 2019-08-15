Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'

View Galleries
-
This picture had Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod fans freaking out - so what does it mean?
Make a wish and pucker up...save the date! That’s what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did for their latest snap. The Money singer and the MLB...
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a special day with fam in the Holy Land: see the pics
Jennifer Lopez’s recent family trip opened up the opportunity for perspective. The newly 50-year-old performer took her It's My Party Tour...
-
JLo and A-Rod's long distance relationship just got steamy
Long distance relationships are tough waters to navigate, but if any couple can do it, we’re confident in the loved-up ship that is Jennifer Lopez...
-
Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her next big gig! The 50-year-old star is kicking off the international leg of her It's My Party tour on August 1...
-
Jennifer Lopez hasn't done this everyday activity in over 20 years!
Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday with lots of family, friends and gifts, one of which was a red hot convertible Porsche gifted to her by her...