View 4 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'

...
Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'

1/4
Why Miley Cyrus is having a 'hard time' and in no rush to divorce Liam Hemsworth
Next

Why Miley Cyrus is having a 'hard time' and in no rush to divorce Liam Hemsworth
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez reunited
© @arod

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez reunited

A-Rod and JLo cruised around in his new jeep after the singer returned home from tour. 

Jennifer Lopez home
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez home

JLo has finally made it home to her family. 

Alex Rodriguez gift
© @arod

Alex Rodriguez gift

Jennifer brought her man "the best gift." 

J-Rod Family
© @arod

J-Rod Family

The pair are spending time together for the first time in weeks. Jennifer was off on the International leg of the It's My Party Tour

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries