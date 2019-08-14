Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter's daughter had this cheeky thing to say about her parents kissing

View Galleries
Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter attend a wedding and their daughter steals the show
Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter brought the cutest plus one to their latest event. The celebrity couple headed to their friend Michelle Delamor's...
Roselyn Sanchez's daughter, Sebella, proves to be a mini daredevil in Puerto Rico
With great regret, a few days ago Roselyn Sanchez informed her fans that her daughter Sebella would not appear in her debut of Satos, a film directed...
Roselyn Sanchez reveals how William Levy saved her husband Eric Winter from a fashion disaster
HOLA! USA’s beautiful cover star Roselyn Sanchez was one of the famous faces to attend the Premios Platino on Sunday night in Mexico’s Rivera...
Cameron Boyce's parents remember final night with their son before his passing
Victor and Libby Boyce had no idea that their son was about to pass away. They had just enjoyed a family dinner the night before they found out that...
Meet Arantza Peña Popo, the teen Latinx-er who created this year's winning google doodle
This year's Doodle for Google winner Arantza Peña Popo sent a strong message to the world with her art. The 18-year-old Afro-Colombian created a...