Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter's daughter had this cheeky thing to say about her parents kissing

© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked about her daughter's reaction to seeing her parents on screen.

© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn and her husband Eric Winter starred in the Hallmark movie Taste of Summer, where they played each other's love interests.

© @roselyn_sanchez

According to the actress, their daughter Sebella Rose Winter was not a fan of seeing them kiss on TV.

