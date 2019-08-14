View 3 pics | Back to story

Cameron Boyce's parents remember final night with their son before his passing

Cameron Boyce's parents remember final night with their son before his passing
Cameron Boyce's parents remember final night with their son before his passing

Cameron Boyce's parents opened up about their son's death in a new interview with Good Morning America.

According to Victor and Libby Boyce, they had a normal family dinner the night before he passed. "There was no indication that anything was wrong. There was no way to know in hours my son would be dead," Victor said.

The Disney star's parents are keeping his dream to help others alive with the Cameron Boyce Foundation.

