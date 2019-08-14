View 3 pics | Back to story

Cardi B talks her financial struggles as she grills Bernie Sanders in a nail salon

...
Cardi B talks her financial struggles as she grills Bernie Sanders in a nail salon
You're reading

Cardi B talks her financial struggles as she grills Bernie Sanders in a nail salon

1/3
Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
Next

Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
Cardi B, Bernie Sanders conversation
© @iamcardib

Cardi B, Bernie Sanders conversation

Cardi B sat down with Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders to discuss issues in the run up to the 2020 election. 

Cardi B, Bernie Sanders support
© Getty Images

Cardi B, Bernie Sanders support

Cardi B has been outspoken about her support for Bernie since 2016.

Cardi B politics
© Getty Images

Cardi B politics

The Money rapper has been candid about her love for political science. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries