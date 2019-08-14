Ashley Graham celebrates ninth wedding anniversary with 'surprise' pregnancy announcement: Watch

View Galleries
-
Antonio Banderas hosted this European royal at his Marbella home
Antonio Banderas recently played host to a royal guest. The Zorro star, 59, opened the doors of his Marbella home to Princess Märtha Louise and her...
-
Grace Kelly's granddaughter traces her footsteps with special trip: 'I can feel her spirit'
Princess Grace’s granddaughter is following in her footsteps. After attending the royal wedding of her cousin Louis Ducruet in Monaco, Jazmin Grace...
-
Spanish Opera singer Plácido Domingo responds to harassment allegations
Renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo is calling allegations that he sexually harassed nine women “inaccurate.” One dancer and eight singers,...
-
Priyanka Chopra says she shines more with her J-Sisters
Priyanka Chopra is singing her J-Sisters’ praises. The Indian beauty, 37, opened up about sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 23,...
-
Dascha Polanco fearlessly shows off her 'ripples' in powerful body image post
Dascha Polanco is embracing her body, and wants others to do the same. The Orange Is the New Black star, 36, posted an untouched picture of herself in...