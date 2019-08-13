View 3 pics | Back to story

Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?

Anitta, Cardi B in the studio
© @anitta

Anitta, Cardi B in the studio

Annitta and her "soul mate" Cardi B finally hit the studio together. 

Anitta, Cardi B get in the studio
© Getty Images

Anitta, Cardi B get in the studio

The meeting came after the Brazilian singer reached out to the Bodak Yellow rapper on social media. 

Anitta dancing along Cardi B song
© @anitta

Anitta dancing along Cardi B song

Anitta teased fans as she danced to the single – but they couldn't hear it – on her social media. 

