Bárbara Mori proves she's the world's sexiest abuela at 'La Negociadora' premiere

View Galleries
-
Meet Arantza Peña Popo, the teen Latinx-er who created this year's winning google doodle
This year's Doodle for Google winner Arantza Peña Popo sent a strong message to the world with her art. The 18-year-old Afro-Colombian created a...
-
Who is Kaitlynn Carter? Seven things you should know about Miley Cyrus' friend
-
Elon Musk's new project aims to connect the human brain to the internet
Elon Musk's next big project feels eerily similar to an episode of Black Mirror. The revolutionary entrepreneur wants to give every human brain...
-
Disney announces 'Home Alone' reboot
Calling all 90s kids! In case you didn't know, there's a new streaming service coming soon that promises to make your Friday night plans a lot...
-
Elsa Hosk wears a $300,000 diamond bracelet to Cannes