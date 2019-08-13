View 6 pics | Back to story

It's been 20 years since Christina Aguilera debuted her first album and she's celebrating big

...
It's been 20 years since Christina Aguilera debuted her first album and she's celebrating big
You're reading

It's been 20 years since Christina Aguilera debuted her first album and she's celebrating big

1/6
Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
Next

Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
Christina Aguilera
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

In case you need a little reminder that time flies, it’s been 20 years since Christina Aguilera debuted her self-titled album. That’s right! T-w-e-n-t-y years!

Christina Aguilera
© xtina

Christina Aguilera

To celebrate, a special version of the album titled Christina Aguilera 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be available for download on August 23 and will include classic hits like Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants and Come on Over as well as "rare versions, remixes, and never-before-released a cappella tracks."

Christina Aguilera
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

It feels like just yesterday when we first heard Genie in a Bottle on the radio, but the Fighter singer first released her album on August 24, 1999.

Christina Aguilera
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

The superstar is also offering 1,000 limited edition bundles featuring a vinyl version of her album with an autographed and numbered authenticity certificate, the deluxe edition digital download, a collectible cassette and 20th-anniversary-themed merchandise.

Christina Aguilera
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

Twenty years later, the mother-of-two is still going strong killing it on-stage with hot performances.

Christina Aguilera
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

Christina recently finished the first half of her Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, and she is currently in the midst of her tour, The X Tour.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries