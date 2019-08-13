View 3 pics | Back to story

Meet Arantza Peña Popo, the teen Latinx-er who created this year's winning google doodle

Meet Arantza Peña Popo, the teen Latinx-er who created this year's winning google doodle
Meet Arantza Peña Popo, the teen Latinx-er who created this year's winning google doodle

Doodle for Google winner
Doodle for Google winner

Titled "Once you get it, give it back," her piece depicts her vision for the future, which is to help her mother just as her mother helped her growing up.

Arantza Peña Popo on Jimmy Fallon
Arantza Peña Popo on Jimmy Fallon

Arantza Peña Popo is this year's Doodle for Google winner.

Arantza Peña Popo Doodle for Google winner
Arantza Peña Popo Doodle for Google winner

The 18-year-old went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her drawing. 

