Lola Consuelos wore this revealing dress to prom and mom Kelly Ripa has an opinion

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, looked stunning for her prom back in June. The 17-year-old opted for a custom, emerald green gown featuring a deep v-neckline and a thigh-high slit, proving their middle child is all grown up.

However, Mark and Kelly were taken by surprise the moment she came down the stairs. During a chat with Jerry O’Connell on the premiere episode of the Jerry O' Show, Kelly revealed Lola went behind her parents' backs and secretly made last-minute alterations to her dress without telling them. Typical teen!

Lola went to prom with her longtime boyfriend, Tarek Fahmy, who was her date the previous year as well.

Lola is Mark and Kelly's middle child and only daughter. 

Back in June, the 48-year-old star posted a photo of her not-so-little girl on social media which she explains took forever for Lola to agree on. “Took me 20 hours to get that photo. I was like, ‘Please just give mommy one. Just one photo!’” she exclaimed.

The famous couple are also parents to their eldest son, Michael Joseph, 22, and Joaquin Antonio, 16.

