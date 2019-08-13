View 4 pics | Back to story

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter attend a wedding and their daughter steals the show

...
Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter attend a wedding and their daughter steals the show
You're reading

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter attend a wedding and their daughter steals the show

1/4
Priyanka Chopra says she shines more with her J-Sisters
Next

Priyanka Chopra says she shines more with her J-Sisters
Sebella and Eric Winter
© @ebwinter

Sebella and Eric Winter

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter brought their seven-year-old daughter to a wedding.

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter daughter
© @ebwinter

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter daughter

Sebella Rose Winter was pictured adorably dancing with a young boy during the event. 

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter

The 46-year-old actress took to her social media to post pictures of the event. "About last night with my familia," Roselyn wrote in her post. 

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter

Roselyn and Eric also have a one-year-old son, Dylan Gabriel Winter.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries