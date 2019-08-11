Kate Upton is the latest celebrity to star in an unretouched cover shoot

View Galleries
-
Gym bag essentials to take you from workout to happy hour in no time
-
Antonio Banderas' girlfriend posts supremely romantic message on the actor's birthday
It’s been an eventful week for Antonio Banderas, who on Thursday appeared at the opening night of Film4 Summer featuring the UK premiere screening...
-
Naomi Campbell stars in new Calvin Klein campaign with more Hollywood A-listers
Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell is feeling sexy in her Calvins. The 49-year-old model stars in Calvin Kleins’ latest campaign looking gorgeous as...
-
Radiant Anne Hathaway debuts her baby bump in a custom cut-out dress
By now, you’ve probably heard the joyful news that Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child. On July 27, the 36-year-old actress shared a...
-
Kate Middleton wore shorts for the first time publicly as a royal and nailed the look!
Kate Middleton can’t step out without having all eyes on her impeccable outfits, so imagine the public’s reaction when she wore shorts for the...