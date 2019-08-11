View 6 pics | Back to story

...
Kate Upton is the latest celebrity to star in an unretouched cover shoot

Kate Upton is the latest celebrity to join the movement of unretouched photos. The 27-year-old model stars on the cover of Health Magazine’s September issue for which she did a non-airbrushed photo shoot.

Explaining her beliefs behind her gorgeous shoot, the blonde bombshell took to social media to share her latest accomplishment. " We live in a world where we are constantly surrounded by retouching and filters, and we don’t even realize it - it’s become the new norm, creating unrealistic expectations,” she wrote.

She continued, “That’s why I loved the idea of doing this shoot unretouched, to take a step towards embracing our true, raw self. Months after giving birth, this wasn’t the easiest choice... but a choice I thought was important for my daughter and for women everywhere.”

Kate told the magazine her thoughts on how social media affects the way people share images of themselves. “People are staging Instagram shots and retouching those pictures. That’s the new norm," she said. “And then we believe that’s how people actually look, and think we should look that way too. So, for me, doing an unretouched shoot is a step toward embracing real life. The goal should be to be the best you can be — not try to look like someone else.”

Kate and her husband, pro baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander, welcomed their baby girl, Genevieve, in November 2018.

In an exclusive with our sister publication HELLO! Fashion monthly, the then 23-year-old opened up about her own body image struggles.

