Who is Kaitlynn Carter? Seven things you should know about Miley Cyrus' friend

Who is Kaitlynn Carter? Seven things you should know about Miley Cyrus' friend
Who is Kaitlynn Carter? Seven things you should know about Miley Cyrus' friend

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner
© @kaitlynn

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced they had split after eight months of marriage. The 26-year-old's rep confirmed the news saying, the couple "have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

While the Australian actor is currently in his homeland and heartbroken, Miley has been spotted with a blonde friend Kaitlynn Carter, who she was pictured kissing during an island getaway. So who exactly is Kaitlynn? The blonde stunner was in a relationship with Brody Jenner and she currently stars in The Hills: New Beginnings

Keep scrolling to find out more about Miley's new friend...

 

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner were together for more than 5 years

On October 2018, Kaitlynn took to her social media to celebrate her 5th anniversary with Brody Jenner. "Happy 5 years to the most genuine, loving, fun, goofy, affectionate, kind and beautiful person I’ve ever had the fortune to have in my life," she wrote alongside a gallery of photos of the pair.

"You’re more than my husband and more than my best friend. you’re EVERYTHING to me. I am so fortunate to be sitting here next to you 1,825 days from the day we met feeling like every day gets better and better and I love you even more and more. let’s just keep doing what we’re doing cause it’s working!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

Kaitlynn Carter
© @kaitlynn

Kaitlynn Carter

She studied English Lit in college

The 30-year-old went to the University of New Hampshire and graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor's Degree in English.

 

Kaitlynn Carter
© @kaitlynn

Kaitlynn Carter

She runs a successful blog

She founded The Western Wild in 2014 and later renamed it Hey, Miss Carter. In the digital diary, as she calls it, Kaitlynn writes about all things fashion, beauty and travel.

"There you’ll find all my latest editorial features! If you’d like to hear what I’m up to on the daily, just check out my digital diary," she wrote in the blog's bio. "As a writer by nature, I thought this would be the best way for you all to get to know me!"

Kaitlynn Carter
© @kaitlynn

Kaitlynn Carter

She also co-founded Foray, an e-commerce website, with her friend

In 2015, Kaitlynn teamed up with her friend Tiana Haraguchi to bring fashion to fans. In other words, they made it easier for you to shop those picture-perfect products fashion bloggers post on social media.

It's a "shopping destination that gives women who are passionate about fashion direct access to emerging designer labels and today’s top style influencers."  

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner
© @kaitlynn

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner

Kaitlynn and Brody got married in a super exclusive and intimate wedding in Indonesia

The couple got married in 2018 at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia. 50 guests were in attendance. However, there were no Kardashians or Jenners in attendance.  

Kaitlynn Carter
© @kaitlynn

Kaitlynn Carter

She's not interested in reality TV

Although the 30-year-old is currently on The Hills: New Beginnings, she isn't a fan of reality TV and has turned down offers for other series. "I’ve taken a meeting but it’s never felt right to me because I don’t want to be involved in a show that’s based on character drama," she told Fashion Week Daily. 

"But I’d be interested in doing a reality show based on women’s careers in the blogging industry, and maybe the development of a startup like Foray that focuses on situational drama." 

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner split
© Getty Images

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner split

Kaitlynn and Brody are no longer together

The pair split in August. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” their rep told People Magazine. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

