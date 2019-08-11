Antonio Banderas' girlfriend posts supremely romantic message on the actor's birthday

View Galleries
-
Gym bag essentials to take you from workout to happy hour in no time
-
Radiant Anne Hathaway debuts her baby bump in a custom cut-out dress
By now, you’ve probably heard the joyful news that Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child. On July 27, the 36-year-old actress shared a...
-
Kate Middleton wore shorts for the first time publicly as a royal and nailed the look!
Kate Middleton can’t step out without having all eyes on her impeccable outfits, so imagine the public’s reaction when she wore shorts for the...
-
Blake Lively has a new fashion series gig on the small screen and we're excited
Since playing the iconic role of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, Blake Lively is returning to the small screen to star in a new fashion series....
-
Ricky Martin shared a photo of baby Lucia and she's precious!
Eight months after announcing the birth of his baby girl Lucia, Ricky Martin has finally shared a glimpse of her angelic little face. The singer, who...