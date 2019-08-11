View 6 pics | Back to story

Antonio Banderas' girlfriend posts supremely romantic message on the actor's birthday

...
Antonio Banderas' girlfriend posts supremely romantic message on the actor's birthday
You're reading

Antonio Banderas' girlfriend posts supremely romantic message on the actor's birthday

1/6
Shakira is unrecognizable as she celebrates this career milestone
Next

Shakira is unrecognizable as she celebrates this career milestone
Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel
© nickykim2907

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

Antonio's girlfriend of five years, Nicole Kimpel, took to social media to post a romantic message in honor of the actor's birthday. The couple is truly the sweet - check out that loving gaze!

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel
© Getty Images

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

"It takes only a few seconds to say I love you but it will take me an entire lifetime to show you how much. Happy birthday to the love of my life," wrote Nicole.

Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimpel
© Grosby Group

Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimpel

Nicole and her twin sister Barbara accompanied the Pain and Glory actor to the Starlite Gala in Marbella on August 11. 

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel
© Getty Images

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

Ahead of Antonio's birthday, the cute couple appeared at the opening night of Film4 Summer featuring the UK premiere screening of his upcoming film alongside Penélope Cruz and Pablo Almodovar, Pain and Glory.

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel
© antoniobanderasoficial

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

Antonio and Nicole have been an item for five years and counting, and they seem to be going strong. "A romantic night with my love after an intense day of rehearsing," he wrote next to this candid pic.

Antonio Banderas, Stella Banderas, Nicole Kimpel, Eli Meyer
© Grosby Group

Antonio Banderas, Stella Banderas, Nicole Kimpel, Eli Meyer

Recently, the couple was spotted at a Il Divo concert with Antonio's daughter, Stella and her boyfriend, Eli Meyer. Sounds like a fun double date!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries