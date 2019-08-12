Liam Hemsworth breaks silence following split from Miley Cyrus

View Galleries
-
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce separation - 'This is what's best'
Less than a year after their intimate wedding in Franklin, Tennessee, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have announced their separation. In a statement...
-
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth celebrate 10 years of amor – take a look at their relationship!
-
Mystery revealed: This is the 'wedding' dress Kylie Jenner wore for her birthday
In case you haven't heard, Kylie Jenner turned 22 and celebrated her birthday in extra lavish style aboard a $250 million yacht that was chartered...
-
Camila Cabello opens up about the immigration climate in the US
Camila Cabello previously opened up about her love life inspiring her upcoming sophomore album (we see you, Shawn Mendes!) and said “falling in love...
-
Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian get wild during makeup tutorial
It’s Friday and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters know it! One day before her 22nd birthday, Kylie Jenner shared a hilarious makeup tutorial with her...