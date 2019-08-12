View 10 pics | Celebrities

Teen Choice Awards 2019: See the best pictures of the celeb-studded gala

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards took place in Hermosa Beach, California Sunday, August 11 and from Latinx beauties Jessica Alba and Lauren Jauregui to trending topic Taylor Swift, the stars turned out to celebrate Gen Z's favorite entertainers. Scroll through to see the top arrivals and who wore what on the blue carpet.

Best dressed of the night

Jessica Alba was nominated in the category of Choice Action TV Actress along with her L.A.'s Finest co-star Gabrielle Union. Although she didn´t win – it was Gabrielle who took the award home – Jessica she definitely went up to the top of the night´s best-dressed roster. Wearing a beautiful Oscar de la Renta gown and makeup in golden hues, she looked absolutely stunning. 

In Harmony

Camila Cabello´s former Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui had the best surprise ever while walking the TCA´s blue carpet. The singer, who celebrates her Cuban roots, discovered that she had won the Choice Female Artist Award while being interviewed the show.

Double celebration for CNCO

Not one, but two awards! That´s what the CNCO boys brought back home with them after a night full of emotions and Latinx power. The band, who performed on stage their catchy tune Pretend, won in the Choice Latin Artist and Choice Latin Song categories.

Mighty Zendaya

The Euphoria star won the Choice Summer Movie Actress Award for Spider-man: Far from Home, and she also wins the award for the best summer outfit, on this occasion, signed by fashion brand Jacquemus. Zendaya has had a fabulous year showing the world her talent is limitless, from her dramatic role in the HBO teen drama to action films, there´s nothing this rising star can't do! 

The stars of tomorrow

A trio of beauties. Chloe X Halle joined singer Lauren Jauregui on the blue carpet in Hermosa Beach. Halle Bailey, who will play Ariel in Disney´s The Little Mermaid live-action movie, and older sister Chloe, were nominated in the Choice Music Webstar category but lost to YouTuber Annie Leblanc.

 

Role models for a decade

The Jonas Brothers, posing very happy with their Decade Award. Kevin, Joe and Nick gave an emotional acceptance speech about the times they were bullied at school and how they became stronger. "Those things that you feel like you're singled out about, that you're bullied about, that define you in your teen years, can become the thing that makes you special, that's your gift, that's your power," Nick said to the young audience. 

 

All hail Queen Taylor

Not only did Taylor Swift bag the Choice Icon Award, the most important of the night, but also she recently ended her major feud with Katy Perry after years of public disputes online. The singer, dressed in Versace, shared some wise words with the young audience:  "I just want you to know if you’re out there and you’re being really hard on yourself right now for something that’s happened or for messing up or feeling embarrassed, it’s normal." 

 

A Modern Couple

Awwww, the joy of being in love! Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland had plenty of reasons to celebrate. She was nominated in the category of Choice Comedy TV actress and fiancé Wells Adams was there to support her. The couple became engaged very recently and they showed their love – and a glimpse of the future bride's jaw-dropping ring – on the blue carpet.

1990´s Teen Idols

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth found time in their busy agendas to attend the 2019 TCA. Both actresses take part in the reboot of classic series BH 90210, where they will play "fictionalized" versions of themselves. 

Tony Stark and his army

Robert Downey Jr with his mini Iron men! One of the most special moments of the gala happened when the actor received his Choice Action Movie Actor trophy surrounded by this lovely bunch of mini-heroes. 

