JLo and A-Rod's long distance relationship just got steamy

JLo and A-Rod's long distance relationship just got steamy
JLo and A-Rod's long distance relationship just got steamy

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Long distance relationships are tough waters to navigate, but if any couple can do it, we’re confident in the loved-up ship that is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The engaged couple, who seem to spend as much time together as possible, have flaunted their love for each other all over the world. However, with their busy schedules, sometimes they have to spend time apart. As JLo celebrates the international leg of her It’s My Party tour, J-Rod is left pining for each other from across the globe. And the pining is getting pretty steamy.

Jennifer Lopez bikini photos
Jennifer Lopez bikini photos

“Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go,” Alex Rodriguez wrote to his superstar love. “Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home!” The love note was accompanied by this sultry bikini pic of the 50-year-old entertainer boasting abs of steel on the beach. Fans and celebrity friends alike quickly dubbed the photo of the mom-of-two in an itty bitty white top “goals.”

jlo bikini photo
jlo bikini photo

It hasn’t been that long since we've seen a hot, hot, hot bikini picture of Jen. The multi-talented powerhouse brought the heat just a few days prior to Alex’s post with a beach-ready photo of her own. "3 more shows to go…” she wrote, “soaking in every moment...#itsmypartytour#asummeriwillneverforget.” The Dinero songstress poses in a one-piece burgundy swimsuit in the snap. The sexy look features a plunging v-neckline and high waist. “Miss this gorgeous girl,” Alex responded at the time. “Come home soon.”

