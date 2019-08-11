Elsa Pataky gives adorable glimpse inside her and Chris Hemsworth's love story on his birthday

View 7 pics | Back to story

...
© @elsapatakyconfidential

Chris Hemsworth turned 36 on Sunday, August 11 with a lovely tribute from his wife Elsa Pataky. The 43-year-old model gifted not only her husband, but fans with a plethora of photos showcasing their lovely life together. “Happy birthday to my favourite human being, my husband my partner, my love, best dad ever,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you and who you are. Don’t ever stop making us laugh. You make every moment in our lives so happy.”

© @elsapatakyconfidential

Along with the heartfelt note, the Spanish beauty published seven sweet snaps of her love (like this one). The majority were shots of the two of them, highlighting their passion for each other and the lighthearted relationship they lead.

© @elsapatakyconfidential

Other pictures spotlighted Chris’ top notch daddy skills as he attends to their three children: India, Tristan and Sasha.

© @elsapatakyconfidential

The happy pair were married on December 26, 2010.

© @elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa shared a flirty photo of Chris and her during her birthday celebrations in Spain.

© @elsapatakyconfidential

With a sweet balance of passion and fun, this duo are #relationshipgoals!

© @elsapatakyconfidential

While Chris may be none best for his role as Thor, the actor most important role is being a daddy.

