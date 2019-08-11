View 4 pics | Back to story

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce separation - 'This is what's best'

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce separation - 'This is what's best'
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce separation - 'This is what's best'

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Elton John Aids Foundation Party
A year after starting to date, Liam and Miley attending the 18th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award party in California. The pair only had eyes for each other.

The pair looking stylish as ever during happier times, at the Met Gala in NYC.

Miley appears peaceful and calm during her Italian vacation. With her wavy blonde locks and golden tan, the singer is spending time hanging by the pool, dancing and all in all seemingly enjoying herself.

As her rep confirms the separation, Miley is aware from it all as she spends time in Italy with friend.

