Is Shakira the next Oprah? Her incredible dream is becoming a reality

Is Shakira the next Oprah? Her incredible dream is becoming a reality
Is Shakira the next Oprah? Her incredible dream is becoming a reality

© @shakira

“Construction starts today on the new Fundación Pies Descalzos school in El Bosque in Barranquilla,” Shakira said proudly to her fans. “1,000 students and 60,000 community members will benefit from it. 6000 square meters, 28 classrooms, library and cafeteria...thank you to all our partners for making this dream possible!”

© @shakira

Shak shared several stunning renderings of what the building will look like upon completion. It is located in the Nuevo Bosque district, where inhabitants have been victims of crime and inequality. Thanks to the investment of more than $14,000 million pesos children will be given a more concrete and peaceful path to education.

© @shakira

This school is one of the two her foundation has in the works, the second being in Cartagena. Focused on education in Colombia for more than 15 years, FPD aims to provide children with access to the education they deserve. They seek to contribute to the challenges education faces in educational infrastructure, teaching and innovation processes in Latin America. 

© @shakira

Shakira thrilled fans when she first announced the news at the end of her smash hit El Dorado World Tour back in November of 2018.

