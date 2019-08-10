View 13 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate his 21st birthday with a sweet hug, and passionate kiss!
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate his 21st birthday with a sweet hug, and passionate kiss!
Salma Hayek bikni
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek bikni

The first full week of August sparkled with carpets, circuses and concerts! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood never fail to look exceptional while out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Bikini babe

Salma Hayek won summer with yet another gorgeous (and simultaneosly hilarious) bikini snap. The Oscar-nominee slinked off her wetsuit to reveal a red hot bikini top as she went scuba diving off a boat. "When you’re about to do a dive and you forget you still have your sunglasses," she lightheartedly wrote.

jackie cruz and diane guerreo
© Jorge Meza

jackie cruz and diane guerreo

Orange you glad it's your birthday?

Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz celebrated her birthday at TAO L.A. on Friday, August 9. Family and close friends like her co-star Diane Guerrero, turned up at the hostpot to honor Jackie, who rocked a colorful maxi high slit dress. The entertainer was in double the high spirits following the release of her new song and music video Lucia Ocho earlier in the day.

Katharine McPhee with Erin and Sara Foster
© BFA

Katharine McPhee with Erin and Sara Foster

Mommy McPhee!

Katharine McPhee made her first official "stepmom" appearance alongside her new husband David Foster's girls Erin and Sara Foster. Stepping out for the launch of Frida Mom, the trio appeared in the scenic Hamptons - because what better place for a debut, right? The threesome joked about their new family dynamic throughout the day. 

Lilly Singh escape room
© Tyler Lacona

Lilly Singh escape room

Escape the Night!

Superwoman herself Lilly Singh joined Joey Graceffa, Creator and Host of the hit YouTube Premium series Escape the Night, to launch his escape room experience at the UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills on Thursday, August 8. Good news: this one-of-a-kind Escape the Night escape room will be open to the public from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily from August 10 – August 27. 

Denise Bidot
© @denisebidot

Denise Bidot

Getaway glam

Denise Bidot was red hot along the Athens coast as she posed with her Victorinox Swiss Army luggage. "See you next time Greece," the plus-size fashion model wrote.

Eva Longoria
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria

Do, do, do, do, do, dazzle!

Twas' the night before Dora's theater release and all through NYC, Eva donned a look that was something to see! Watch What Happens Live became a whole lot brighter when Eva stepped onto the scene in the canary yellow pantsuit of our dreams. What she later dubbed her "fave look" was gloriously designed by Vitor Zerbinato.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour
© Chris Polk / Shutterstock

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour

Happy trio

They're back! The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour, presented by American Airlines Mastercard, in Miami on August 7.

Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee and Sebastian Yatra
© Getty Images

Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee and Sebastian Yatra

¡Sorpresa!

The Jonas Brothers delighted the crowd with surprise special guests: Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee and Sebastian Yatra on their "Happiness Begins" opening night in Miami.

Pose cast
© Getty Images

Pose cast

Pose for Pride

Pose stars Angel Bismark Curiel, Hailie Sahar, Mj Rodriguez, Dyllón Burnside and Indya Moore united to inspire at the Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter Pride Summit on August 8 in West Hollywood.

Paris Hilton and Rumer Willis
© Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Rumer Willis

Vital Conversations

Rumer Willis hosted Cindy Eckert's Right to Desire dinner to expand the conversation around women's sexual health with some of the most elite ladies in Hollywood. Paris Hilton was among the star-studded crowd, popping in hot pink at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.

Lauren Conrad pregnant
© Michael Simon

Lauren Conrad pregnant

Baby on the way!

Pregnant Lauren Conrad teamed up with Amazon Baby Registry to create a must-haves list for expecting parents. “This time around, it’s about getting the entire family ready for the baby’s arrival," she said.

Sailor Brinkley Cook and Jack Brinkley Cook
© Jakes VanderWatt

Sailor Brinkley Cook and Jack Brinkley Cook

Ready, set... GO!

The week started off with a Brinkley bang as Sailor Brinkley Cook and Jack Brinkley Cook ​led more than 750 Participants at the fourth annual Race of Hope to defeat depression. The pair assisted in raising over $275,000 for HDRF's advanced depression research.

Rihanna beach
© @VisitBarbados

Rihanna beach

Just like a circus

Rihanna attended a circus themed Zirque event during Crop Over at Nikki Beach Barbados with friends and family. Upon arrival, Rihanna and guests were welcomed by a stilt walker and a fire-eater - so casual - and then seated in a private VIP area, of course.

