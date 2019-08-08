View 6 pics | Celebrities

Gina Torres is the Latinxer that you need to know

Gina Torres is the Latinxer that you need to know
Gina Torres is the Latinxer that you need to know

Gina Torres in Suits
Gina Torres in Suits

Gina Torres is an Afro-Latina powerhouse that is putting her stamp on the small screen (and the big screen, too). She is an actress, an executive producer, a Cuban-American and a force to be reckoned with. She is bold and confident in who she is and where she stands within her community and career.

With 89 acting credits to her name, she is a true acting veteran — playing strong characters like Zoë Washburne in Firefly and Jessica Pearson in Suits - most recently in her latest project Pearson where she reprises her role). Here are some things that you should know about this inspirational Latina.

 

She can sing… like really sing

She has a beautiful voice and absolutely adores music. She originally wanted to go into musical theatre and be part of Broadway. She says that people always ask her to sing but that she normally declines. To really hear her sing, you will have to catch her on the downlow (in other words, when no one’s watching).

 

She was born and raised in New York

Gina was born in the Bronx on April 25 (no year here, as you are never to reveal a lady’s age). She had a very diverse and fun childhood — she grew up around Dominicans, Puerto Ricans and many other cultures (and that was just in her building!). Within her home, there was a steady flow of both English and Spanish, making her fully bilingual. 

Her plans didn’t always include Hollywood

Gina wanted to try her hand (and vocals) in theatre. TV and film never seemed like something that was realistic because of how far Hollywood felt to her. In an interview with NPR’s Latino USA, she shares that Broadway was only a “train ride away” and that seemed a bit more attainable. But, because life has its twists and turns, she ended up in Hollywood. Her roster went on to fill up with shows like Westworld and movies like I Think I Love My Wife with Chris Rock, where she plays Chris' wife.

 

She experienced difficulties during auditions

Because at the time she was going out for auditions, casting directors were following a very specific “European aesthetic” in terms of what Latinas 'should' look like. Gina sometimes wouldn’t be afforded the option of even auditioning, which she says would make proud Cubano parents a little sad (who doesn’t want to see their child represent their roots and heritage on screen?).

Gina has a lot of love for the Sci-Fi industry

Within the wonderful world of science fiction, anything and everything is possible. Something that excited her beyond belief was that she could literally be anything: a warrior, an assassin or even an Afro-Latina. She felt that there were no boundaries or limits to what one could be. She was graetful for and loved the opportunity that shows like Firefly gave her.

Her new show Pearson is pushing boundaries 

It will be the first network TV show to have an Afro-Latina in the starring role (#yas!). Gina was the one to pitch this show to USA Network, but she also wanted to make sure that the character was a departure of what she had been in Suits. She wanted to incorporate what it meant to be a latina within the current cultural POV.

 

