...
J Balvin and Bad Bunny take the stage to kick off a series of inspiring concerts in Texas
© Getty Images

j Balvin, Univision Latino Mix live

J Balvin headlined the first day of the Univision Uforia Latino Mix live concert series in Texas. Although it was billed before the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Univision used the show as a chance for concertgoers to give back to the victims. 

© Getty Images

J Balvin and Bad Bunny Oasis

The Colombian and Puerto Rican duo took the stage and performed songs from their album Oasis for the first time.

© Getty Images

J Balvin, Uforia concert

The Colombian singer was joined by Bad Bunny, Wishin y Yandel, Reik, Sech, Lyanno, Play n’ Skillz Dalex and Argentine rocker Marciano Catero. 

© Getty Images

J Balvin concert in Texas

Balvin and Bunny will take the stage again for the second day of the concert series in Houston, Texas. They will be joined by  Ozuna, Natti Natasha, Pedro Capo, Sebastian Yatra, Tito El Bambino, Reik, Dalex, Play N’ Skillz and Lyanno. 

