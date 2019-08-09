View 9 pics | Celebrities

...
See ALL the cutest pictures of Ricky Martin's adorable kids

© ricky_martin

Ricky Martin showed off adorable baby Lucía for the first time via his social media in August 2019. That's right – the Living la Vida Loca singer and artist husband Jwan Yosef welcomed their daughter eight months earlier, but we hadn´t seen her cute little face!  However, since Ricky became a dad for the first time eleven years ago with twins Valentino and Matteo, he has given fans and followers glimpses of his family life with the boys, and now we can't wait to see more photos of his little girl.

In the meantime, we're opening up Ricky's album of memories to show you their family cutest moments together. Get ready for the "Aaaawwwww!"

 

Double happiness

Ricky posted this lovely picture of his twins as his particular ten-year challenge. In the image´s caption, he wrote "Déjà vu", a nod to the fact that he is now going through the same processes with Lucía as he did back in the day when Valentino and Matteo arrived in his life. 

© ricky_martin

Family Safari 

Lucky boys! Long before Lucía's arrival, Ricky, Jwan and the boys lived an amazing adventure together in 2016. They spent some days in Africa, where they visited Kenya and the amazing Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. 

 

© ricky_martin

A devoted dad 

"My life," is how the singer describes his kids on many occasions. This beautiful picture in black and white is proof of Ricky´s adoration of his family. The singer sweetly kissed Valentino in this tender portrait of their everyday lives. 

© ricky_martin

Water yoga with daddy

Another glimpse of Ricky´s family life. The sun, the pool, and his son – it´s all he needs!  In an interview with Elenco magazine, Ricky described how different the twins are. Whereas Matteo loves music and playing drums, Valentino is more "peace and love."

© ricky_martin

Like father... 

Jwan Yosef is a renowned artist, so the children need to learn how to appreciate art. It runs in the family! Ricky shared this image while visiting an art museum, maybe also looking for inspiration as the couple have started their own collection. 

© ricky_martin

Peace at last?

That´s what Ricky might have thought. In his PJs and laying on the sofa, it looks like the singer thought his daddy´s tasks were done for the day... Until Matteo made sure he understood that was not the case!  

© ricky_martin

Beach Life

"With my son under the sun," Ricky wrote in the post along with this image. Both in black swimming trunks and sharing the same stance, the singer and the 11-year-old have an authentic beach-twinning moment!

 

© ricky_martin

Ricky´s little princess

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef,", the singer wrote to announce his daughter's arrival back in December last year. "Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia.”  

© ricky_martin

Girl Power 

It looks the latest addition to the Martin-Yosef family is going to have a lot of personality! The María singer shared this cute pic of the baby girl in a T-shirt with the message "Futura mujer radical" (future radical woman). Get ready guys, Lucía is ready to rule the world!

