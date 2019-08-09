See ALL the cutest pictures of Ricky Martin's adorable kids

View Galleries
-
Princess Charlotte´s godfather to wed Prince George's teacher
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are total pros when it comes to weddings. At such a young age, they do have quite a lot of experience! As...
-
Meghan Markle's former home in L.A. up for sale for $1.8 million
-
Take a look inside the Royal Dutch family's revamped new home
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William´s royal attempt to shear sheep
Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Cumbria, in North West England, with a clear mission; to celebrate the unsung local heroes. The couple spent...
-
Ricky Martin shared a photo of baby Lucia and she's precious!
Eight months after announcing the birth of his baby girl Lucia, Ricky Martin has finally shared a glimpse of her angelic little face. The singer, who...