Ricky Martin shared a photo of baby Lucia and she's precious!

View Galleries
-
Must Watch: Ricky Martin's husband stars in a 'ritual dance' with daughter Lucia
Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are enamored with their little girl Lucia. Thanks to their adorable posts on social media, it’s evident the...
-
Blake Lively has a new fashion series gig on the small screen and we're excited
Since playing the iconic role of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, Blake Lively is returning to the small screen to star in a new fashion series....
-
Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind
Sofia Carson has an exciting new role as the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s global ambassador. As the new GA, the 26-year-old will be...
-
Is Karol G leaving music to become an astronaut?
Karol G took to social media to share a lyric from her hit single Ocean, and who would have thought she’d be getting an invitation to join NASA’s...
-
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting married?
Kylie Jenner is getting ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday on the Italian coast, but recently she was seen boarding a private jet with a white dress...