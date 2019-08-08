View 3 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Ricky Martin shared a photo of baby Lucia and she's precious!

...
Ricky Martin shared a photo of baby Lucia and she's precious!
You're reading

Ricky Martin shared a photo of baby Lucia and she's precious!

1/3
Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind
Next

Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind
Ricky Martin's daughter
© @ricky_martin

Ricky Martin's daughter

Eight months after announcing the birth of his baby girl Lucia, Ricky Martin has finally shared a glimpse of her perfect little face. The singer, who is married to artist Jwan Yosef, took to social media to post a photo of their beautiful baby daughter. Her gorgeous crystal blue eyes and cute baby cheeks are simply scrumptious! For the first time, we get to appreciate Lucia’s precious face as every other time the Vente Pa’ Ca singer has shared a photo, her face is hidden.

Ricky Martin
© @ricky_martin

Ricky Martin

Although Ricky keeps a busy agenda, the singer always makes time for the most important part of it all: his family.

Ricky Martin daughter
© @ricky_martin

Ricky Martin daughter

Ricky welcomed Lucia with open arms and this heartwearming post, "We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we ca'nt wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia."

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries