Prince Royce talks career, love and next projects

Camila Cabello opens up about the immigration climate in the US
Camila Cabello previously opened up about her love life inspiring her upcoming sophomore album (we see you, Shawn Mendes!) and said “falling in love...
Elon Musk's new project aims to connect the human brain to the internet
Elon Musk's next big project feels eerily similar to an episode of Black Mirror. The revolutionary entrepreneur wants to give every human brain...
'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' cast reveal the movie's important message
This weekend on August 9, the world will be re-introduced to a classic character every kid grew up with: Dora the Explorer. The original show centered...
Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Eugenio Derbez is opening up about fatherhood! The 57-year-old actor is currently promoting his upcoming flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold and made...
Disney announces 'Home Alone' reboot
Calling all 90s kids! In case you didn't know, there's a new streaming service coming soon that promises to make your Friday night plans a lot...