View 3 pics | Back to story

Prince Royce talks career, love and next projects

Prince Royce talks the two loves of his life, his wife and music

...
Prince Royce talks career, love and next projects
You're reading

Prince Royce talks career, love and next projects

1/3
Camila Cabello pens special message to Shawn Mendes after PDA-filled night at his bday party
Next

Camila Cabello pens special message to Shawn Mendes after PDA-filled night at his bday party
Prince Royce
© Getty Images

Prince Royce

Prince Royce sat down with HOLA! USA to talk about his upcoming projects.

Prince Royce and Marc Anthony
© @princeroyce

Prince Royce and Marc Anthony

His next album Alter Ego is slated to release this year. "It’s a very different concept. I try to switch up my sound and the concept of the albums every time."

Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia
© @princeroyce

Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia

He also opened up on his relationship with Emeraude Toubia. "She inspires my music in many ways and she motivates me in many ways, too," he said.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries