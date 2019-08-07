Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind

View Galleries
-
Sofia Carson shares BTS ultra-glam fashion moments from the 2019 ARDYS
-
Blake Lively has a new fashion series gig on the small screen and we're excited
Since playing the iconic role of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, Blake Lively is returning to the small screen to star in a new fashion series....
-
Is Karol G leaving music to become an astronaut?
Karol G took to social media to share a lyric from her hit single Ocean, and who would have thought she’d be getting an invitation to join NASA’s...
-
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting married?
Kylie Jenner is getting ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday on the Italian coast, but recently she was seen boarding a private jet with a white dress...
-
Maddox Jolie-Pitt moves to Korea to start a new chapter in his life
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is all grown up! It feels like it was just yesterday, but the oldest of their six children...