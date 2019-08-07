View 6 pics | Back to story

Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind

Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind
Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind

Sofia Carson has an exciting new role as the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s global ambassador. As the new GA, the 26-year-old will be advocating, promoting and increasing awareness of the foundation’s overall mission and educational programs.

Aside from that, she will participate in events to help raise funds and promote LGF’s primary focus of providing scholarships to students with an interest in Latin music genres, music education programs and much more.

“Sofia Carson is an exceptional role model for all,” said Vice President of Strategic Planning & Corporate Development, Becky Villaescusa said in a statement.

She continued, “Her education, discipline, and dedication inspire the music makers of tomorrow and we are incredibly thankful for her passion and generosity toward the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. We know she will be an outstanding ambassador, helping us make strides in our awareness efforts and growth.”

There’s no doubt Sofia is the perfect choice for the coveted position. Not only is she greatly talented, but she understands the importance of giving back and being an inspiration to others.

Earlier this year the Ciclo Sin Fin singer was awarded the Los Angeles Ballet Ambassador Award in recognition of her extensive work in the entertainment industry.

Congrats to Sofia!

