View 3 pics | Back to story

Taylor Swift gets candid about how she healed after the Kim Kardashian feud

...
Taylor Swift gets candid about how she healed after the Kim Kardashian feud
You're reading

Taylor Swift gets candid about how she healed after the Kim Kardashian feud

1/3
Renowned journalist María Elena Salinas makes TV debut in 'CBS This Morning'
Next

Renowned journalist María Elena Salinas makes TV debut in 'CBS This Morning'
Taylor Swift Vogue
© @vogue

Taylor Swift Vogue

Taylor Swift spoke about the #canceltaylorswift campaign. 

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian feud
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor and Kim had a very public feud after the release of Kanye West's single Famous

Taylor Swift snake
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift snake

The Blank Space singer opened up about the aftermath of the drama with the KKW Beauty star. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries