View 6 pics | Back to story

The J-sisters Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were out in full force to support their boys in Miami

...
The J-sisters Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were out in full force to support their boys in Miami
You're reading

The J-sisters Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were out in full force to support their boys in Miami

1/6
Elon Musk's new project aims to connect the human brain to the internet
Next

Elon Musk's new project aims to connect the human brain to the internet
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, Alena and Valentina Jonas
© priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, Alena and Valentina Jonas

The five J-sisters posed in front a lovely decorated picture wall dedicated to them backstage before all the action started on stage.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Priyanka could be seen fangirling like the rest of fans at the show and could be seen recording her hubby and brothers-in-law throughout the show.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Sophie Turner
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Sophie Turner

The performance was a family affair: all five J-sisters (the Jonas wives plus Alena and Valentina) could be seen jamming out in the VIP section. Also present, were the brothers' parents and their younger brother, Frankie Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
© priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Post concert, the whole gang (minus Kevin, Danielle and the girls) took a quick snapshot to commeorate the special occasion. 

Jonas brothers, Sebastian Yatra, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee
© Getty Images

Jonas brothers, Sebastian Yatra, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee

The brothers surprised their Miami audience by bringing on Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, Dominican songstress Natti Natasha and Puerto Rican phenom Daddy Yankee to sing their hit single Runaway.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas
© Getty Images

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas

It has been six years since the brothers were all together on stage, and despite whatever differences they may have had in the past, their chemistry remained the same!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries