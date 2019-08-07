View 3 pics | Back to story

Disney announces 'Home Alone' reboot

Disney announces 'Home Alone' reboot
Disney announces 'Home Alone' reboot

New streaming service Disney+ announced their plans to remake the 1990 classic Home Alone.

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the reboot would be “re-imagined for a new generation.”

Macaulay Culkin has yet to reveal whether he will be joining the reboot.

