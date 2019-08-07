View 6 pics | Back to story

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting married?

...
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is getting ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday on the Italian coast, but seeing her board a private jet with a white dress with a long train is making her fans think there’s more to celebrate other than another turn around the sun.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

On August 6, the beauty mogul was seen at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles joined by her boyfriend and father of her daughter, Stormi, Travis Scott, her mother Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, bestie Sofia Richie and Scott Disick.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the musician have been together for a few years now, and their eagle-eyed fans are constantly on the lookout for any signs of them getting engaged or even married.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Back in May, the mother-of-one added fuel to rumors of her and Travis getting engaged due to a sparkly diamond ring she was wearing during one of her clips on social media.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Ahead of her birthday, Kylie’s beau repeated a romantic gesture for his special lady. The 28-year-old rapper filled her entire home with beautiful red rose petals and gifted her a card that read, “Happy birthday!!! We’re just getting started. I love you!!!”

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi

Kylie and Travis’ adorable 18-month-old was also coming along for her momma’s lavish birthday trip.

