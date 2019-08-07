View 3 pics | Back to story

'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey breaks silence on Ariel casting backlash

Halle Bailey broke her silence on The Little Mermaid casting backlash.

"I feel like I'm dreaming and I'm just grateful and I don't pay attention to the negativity," the singer told Variety on August 7 at the Power of Young Hollywood gala. "I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater and it's going to be beautiful. I'm just so excited to be a part of it."
It was announced in July that the 19-year-old singer, of the music duo Chloe x Halle, will play the iconic mermaid. Halle expressed her excitement at the time posting, "dream come true... 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊."

