Antonio Banderas' daughter has a handsome boyfriend with Hollywood ties

View Galleries
-
This picture has fans thinking Beyoncé is pregnant - what do you think?
Could there be another baby on the way for Queen Bey? The Beyhive and fans around the world are wondering after Beyoncé’s latest social media post....
-
Ariana Grande takes the stage with Barbara Streisand and her reaction is priceless
Ariana Grande had a special invite to rain on Barbara’s Streisand’s parade. The Thank U, Next songstress joined the diva on stage on August 6, in...
-
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are looking to drop $20 million on new home
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are moving out and moving up. Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are reportedly in the market for a new home and they have quite the...
-
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd end their relationship, again – find out why
It’s over (again) for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. The supermodel and the I Can’t Feel My Face singer have ended their relationship one year after...
-
Eva Longoria shares why welcoming Santi at this time of her life was perfect
Motherhood is an exciting new chapter for Eva Longoria. The Grand Hotel producer welcomed her son Santiago Bastón with her husband José in 2018 and...