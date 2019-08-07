Who will play Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's new series: our top picks

View Galleries
-
¡Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! How 'Selena' the film forever marked Jennifer Lopez's life
-
Selena Gomez takes a dreamy trip to Italy - see all the pics
Selena Gomez may no longer be the most followed celebrity on social media, but whenever she takes a moment to post, her loyal followers instantly tap...
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a special day with fam in the Holy Land: see the pics
Jennifer Lopez’s recent family trip opened up the opportunity for perspective. The newly 50-year-old performer took her It's My Party Tour...
-
Heidi Klum's wedding latest: bouquet throwing and official couple pic!
German top model Heidi Klum and 29-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz tied the knot for the second time in a romantic and exclusive ceremony over the...
-
Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her next big gig! The 50-year-old star is kicking off the international leg of her It's My Party tour on August 1...