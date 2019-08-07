Who will play Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's new series: our top picks

View 9 pics | Celebrities

© Getty Images

Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla will soon return to the screen thanks to Netflix and we literally can not wait to see the new series. Details about Selena are released little by little, but the exciting news is (especially if by any chance you are interested in acting) that the casting is still open for some of the main roles. Producers are now looking for talent to portray the singer, as well as her brother and sister during their teenage years, perhaps you know someone who could fit the bill?  Most importantly, there is no information yet on who will be playing the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom diva, so here you have a selection of Latinas who would be perfect for the role. Will the new Selena be on this list?

 

Jennifer Lopez, the experienced candidate

Jennifer Lopez´s career will always be linked to Selena Quintanilla. The Bronx diva did an exceptional job performing the Latina legend back in 1997. Selena´s hits are now part of the heritage of the Latin community´s younger generations thanks to JLo´s phenomenal revival. A second chance to step into Selena´s shoes  is well-deserved. 

selena netflix series casting becky g
© Getty Images

selena netflix series casting becky g

Becky G, lifelong superfan

"Selena, Jenifer Lopez, and Jenni Rivera taught me that just because I was born here and speak English but sing in Spanish doesn’t mean I’m not 'Latina Enough.'" This is how Becky G expressed her admiration for the Texas diva via her social media. She has the voice, and surely it would be a dream come true for her to have the chance to play the role of the woman she started imitating when she was 11 years old. 

selena netflix series casting camila cabello
© Getty Images

selena netflix series casting camila cabello

Camila, the modern choice 

Yes, Camila (along with Cardi B) was also part of the line-up of stars that paid tribute to Selena in Houston back in March. Her performance of Dreaming of You gave goosebumps to every single member of the public. That many people can´t be wrong!

 

selena netflix series casting demi lovato
© Getty Images

selena netflix series casting demi lovato

Demi Lovato, a Texan girl too

Demi and Selena have many things in common. Demi was born in Texas, has an amazing voice and can sing in both English and Spanish. Same as her idol. Back in May, some media were singling out Demi as one of the favorites for the role after pictures of her in a Selena costume for Halloween and also wearing the iconic singer's gear were surfaced. We´ll have to wait and see!

selena netflix series casting eiza gonzalez
© Getty Images

selena netflix series casting eiza gonzalez

Eiza González, Hollywood rising star 

She has been working hard to win her spot in Hollywood and now she´s enjoying the results. The Mexican actress just released Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, and this is just the beginning. She wants to direct, produce and give visibility to women and Latin actors. For her, the sky is the limit! Just as it was for Selena. 

selena netflix series casting naya rivera
© Getty Images

selena netflix series casting naya rivera

Naya Rivera, Glee credentials 

She showed the world what she was able to do as Santana López in music series Glee. She can sing, she can act, she can dance, she´s an ultimate Latina powerhouse! 

 

selena netflix series casting selena gomez
© Getty Images

selena netflix series casting selena gomez

Selena Gomez, the star's namesake

Yes. They share the names, the voice, the acting skills and the charisma. “My dad and mom were huge fans," Selena explained in an interview for Sacramento Now radio station, "my name was going to be Priscilla, but my cousin actually took the name when she was born six months before me. They actually loved her music, so they just named me after her."  Not only dad, the former Disney star even had the chance to meet the diva's family. " I just got super emotional 'cause it’s so crazy to see how far everything ... I don’t know where she’d be right now. It’s nuts," she recalled for Teen Vogue

selena netflix series casting cardi b
© Getty Images

selena netflix series casting cardi b

Cardi B, up and coming

A different style but still a total fan. In fact, back in March Cardi broke the attendance record at the Houston Rodeo and of course had sweet words for Selena as she gave her the courage to make it happen. "I was so nervous to perform in front of 70,000-plus people, but when I saw this picture," said the rapper via social media pointing at a picture of Selena on the wall, "like, out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit -- this was the inspiration for 'Please Me' -- I knew I was going to be alright." 

selena netflix series casting gina rodriquez
© Getty Images

selena netflix series casting gina rodriquez

Gina Rodriguez, from Jane to Selena 

She said goodbye to one of her much-loved character very recently - Gina Rodriguez won´t be Jane The Virgin anymore, she is in fact already focused on her new project Diary of a Female President. So unlikely she can commit to the new Netflix series, but she would be great for the role. 

