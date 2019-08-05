View 6 pics | Back to story

See how Gina Torres makes gardening look extra stylish and fun

...
See how Gina Torres makes gardening look extra stylish and fun
You're reading

See how Gina Torres makes gardening look extra stylish and fun

1/6
Wow! Travis Scott covers house in rose petals for Kylie Jenner's birthday
Next

Wow! Travis Scott covers house in rose petals for Kylie Jenner's birthday
Gina Torres
© iamginatorres

Gina Torres

Gina Torres took to social media to give her fans and followers a lesson on how she does gardening at home.

Gina Torres
© iamginatorres

Gina Torres

The 50-year-old star took the opportunity to pay homage to her favorite era through classic movies including Sunset Boulevard and Postman Always Rings Twice.

Gina Torres
© iamginatorres

Gina Torres

The Cuban actress appears wearing a vintage-inspired black swimdress featuring a sweetheart neckline.

Gina Torres
© iamginatorres

Gina Torres

Embracing the sunshine and outdoor fun summer has to offer, the mother-of-one continues her gardening how-to by spraying a water hose up in the air as Percy Faith’s Theme From A Summer Place plays in the background.

Gina Torres
© iamginatorres

Gina Torres

She made her gardening look even more fabulous by pairing it with a printed headwrap, large hoops and Hunter rain boots.  

Gina Torres
© iamginatorres

Gina Torres

The T.V. star finalized her planting story with a photo in which she’s sunbathing lying on the grass covered in her garden’s vegetables. In case you’re wondering, Gina added that her tomatoes are delicious.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries