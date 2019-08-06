Tom Brady on wife Gisele Bundchen: 'We’re different in so many ways'

View 4 pics | Back to story

...
Tom Brady gets candid about marriage to Gisele Bundchen
"[Gisele's] like a kite flying in the sky, and I’m kind of tethering her. Sometimes I have to hold on hard. But she knows I’m always there for her,” the New England Patriots quarterback confessed. "We’re different in so many ways. She’s helped me grow in a lot of areas that I could never have grown without her. And I think vice versa. That’s why we found each other. That’s why we love each other and that’s why we work hard on our marriage."

Tom noted that his wife's upbringing was "nontraditional," and because of that, her outlook on life has helped him grow.

Tom and Gisele, who are parents to son Benjamin, nine, and daughter Vivian, six, tied the knot in 2009. The football star is also a father to 11-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. In his interview, the professional athlete opened up about his kids’ different personalities, admitting, “Jack is just like me—he holds a lot in. Benny lets it all out. Vivi, she doesn’t care. They’re going to be their own selves, not who you want them to be.”

The football star is on the cover of Men's Health's 2019 September issue.

