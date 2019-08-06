View 9 pics | Celebrities

Celebrities react to Toni Morrison's death with heartfelt messages

Toni Morrison
© Getty Images

Toni Morrison

Famed author Toni Morrison sadly passed away on Monday, August 5 reportedly due to complications of pneumonia. Her publisher Alfred A. Knopf confirmed the news on social media, writing, "We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight."

In his post, he also added a famous quote from the late author. “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”  

Toni had an illustrious career—she wrote eleven novels, children's books and collections of essays all with the black identity in America at the forefront of her stories. She gave a voice to those who had no voice, and she earned many accolades for her work, including the Nobel Prize in Literature. 

Since news broke of her passing, many celebrities, politicians and fellow writers have spoken out and sent heartfelt messages.

Keep scrolling to see how they paid their respects...

Toni Morrison and Barack Obama
© Getty Images

Toni Morrison and Barack Obama

Barack Obama

"Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
© Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

"Toni Morrison will be remembered as one of the greatest thinkers and storytellers in our history. She gave us all so much, and her work continues to give throughout time. Thank you, Toni Morrison."

Gabrielle Union
© Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

"Her words were like mirrors to our collective souls. Like pillows to cushion the blows. Like mothers to wrap us in love. Like friends to hold our hands and see us through the darkness. #RipToniMorrison ❤ you. May we lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there."

Shonda Rhimes
© Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes

"She made me understand“writer” was a fine profession. I grew up wanting to be only her. Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen."

Common
© Getty Images

Common

Common

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” Toni Morrison. I’m deeply sadden to share that one of our greatest writers and minds in American History, Toni Morrison, passed away at the age of 88. May God Bless Her Soul."

Tracee Ellis Ross
© Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

"Toni Morrison. While you have left the physical realm, the many treasures you left us will bear fruit for generations and generations. Your work has cascaded through my life deeply and simply...rest in power to a beloved icon."

Ava Duvernay
© Getty Images

Ava Duvernay

Ava Duvernay

“If you look at the world as a brutal game, then you bump into the mystery of the tree-shaped scar. There seems to be such a thing as grace, such a thing as beauty, such a thing as harmony. All of which are wholly free and available to us.” Your life was our gift, #ToniMorrison"

Hillary Clinton
© Getty Images

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

"If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it," Toni Morrison said. We are all so lucky to live in a world where she took her own advice and shared it with others."

