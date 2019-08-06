View 3 pics | Back to story

Camila Cabello reveals the key to her new music: 'I fell in love and just opened up'

Camila Cabello falling in love
© @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello says that falling in love has changed her music. "I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in the present moment." 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
© Grosby Group

Camila, 22, and Shawn, 20, have fueled relationship rumors since June. 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello PDA
© Grosby Group

The Señorita singers have been spotted showing PDA in Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Tampa. 

