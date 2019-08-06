View 3 pics | Back to story

Salma Hayek shares heartbreak over 'shameful' El Paso and Ohio tragedy
Salma Hayek reacted to the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. 

"The suffering of these people is unacceptable and shameful," she wrote in a post on her social media. "When innocent lives become collateral damage for irresponsible political campaigns there can’t be a great America. My heart and thoughts goes to all those affected by the recent shootings of El Paso and Ohio."  

The Mexican-American actress joins a long list of celebrities that have reacted after the shootings, including Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner.

