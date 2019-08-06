View 4 pics | Back to story

Heidi Klum's wedding latest: bouquet throwing and official couple pic!

...
Heidi Klum's wedding latest: bouquet throwing and official couple pic!
You're reading

Heidi Klum's wedding latest: bouquet throwing and official couple pic!

1/4
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd end their relationship, again – find out why
Next

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd end their relationship, again – find out why
Heidi Klum wedding to Tom Kaulitz
© Grosby Group

Heidi Klum wedding to Tom Kaulitz

Heidi and Tom had pre- and post-ceremony parties during the weekend to celebrate their second wedding. 

Heidi Klum second wedding to Tom Kaulitz
© Grosby Group

Heidi Klum second wedding to Tom Kaulitz

The German model kept the traditions and threw the bouquet to friends and family gathered in Capri to attend the wedding. 

Heidi Klum marries Tom Kaulitz
© Grosby Group

Heidi Klum marries Tom Kaulitz

Aren't they sweet? Heidi and Tom are completely in love as made apparent by their PDA during the celebrations.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz marry
© heidiklum

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz marry

Heidi shared this beautiful picture of the couple on board the luxury yacht Cristina O. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries