Heidi Klum's wedding latest: bouquet throwing and official couple pic!

View Galleries
-
Heidi Klum wears fairytale bridal gown to wed Tom Kaulitz on luxury yacht
Heidi Klum was every inch the fairytale bride at the weekend as she wed Tom Kaulitz during a gorgeous ceremony on a luxury yacht in Italy. It was her...
-
Spanish Royals coordinate in blue for their family vacation
-
Who will play Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's new series: our top picks
-
Elle McPherson´s son Flynn, best pal of Julio Iglesias´ twins
The world is so small, and even more so when you're a young, jet-setting celebrity. This is certainly the case for Elle McPherson´s son Flynn and...
-
Spanish royals have a busy weekend in Mallorca, see all the vacation photos!