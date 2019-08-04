View 3 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner become emotional as they speak about shootings in hometowns

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner become emotional as they speak about shootings in hometowns
Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner become emotional as they speak about shootings in hometowns

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner react to mass shootings
Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner react to mass shootings

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner reacted to the mass shootings in their hometowns of Texas and Ohio, respectively. 

The 44-year-old Texas native credits being a mother to being more sensitive and resolute when these horrible events happen. 

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star addressed her thoughts about gun control during film promotion, as the tragic events happened over the weekend of August 3.

