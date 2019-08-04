Ricky Martin has a sweet sing-along with his baby girl, Lucia

View Galleries
-
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony celebrate children's graduation – see the pics
There are no more babies! Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony proudly celebrated their children’s latest milestone. Jennifer and...
-
This picture has fans thinking Beyoncé is pregnant - what do you think?
Could there be another baby on the way for Queen Bey? The Beyhive and fans around the world are wondering after Beyoncé’s latest social media post....
-
Emma Stone will play THIS ultimate Disney villain and we can't wait
Emma Stone is getting bad for her upcoming role. The La La Land actress has been cast to play Cruella De Vil in Disney’s live action film Cruella....
-
Ariana Grande takes the stage with Barbara Streisand and her reaction is priceless
Ariana Grande had a special invite to rain on Barbara’s Streisand’s parade. The Thank U, Next songstress joined the diva on stage on August 6, in...
-
Antonio Banderas' daughter has a handsome boyfriend with Hollywood ties
Stella Banderas has a new boyfriend and it looks like he’s already got her famous father’s seal of approval. Antonio Banderas and Melanie...