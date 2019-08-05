View 6 pics | Back to story

Watch the precious moment Jenna Bush Hager's daughters met their baby brother

Jenna Bush welcomes son Hal
Jenna Bush Hager welcomed her third child, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, on August 2.

Jenna Bush Hager's daughters meet newborn baby brother Hal
“And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother,” the mom-of-three captioned a photo of her daughters Mila and Poppy pushing Hal's hospital cot.

Jenna Bush welcomes son Hal
Former President George W. Bush's daughter is married to Henry Hager.

Jenna Bush welcomes son Hal
Hal is named after his father Henry and Jenna's maternal grandfather.

Jenna Bush Hager's daughters meet newborn baby brother Hal
Jenna called into the Today show on August 5, telling her colleagues that Mila and Poppy "are crazy about [Hal]” and are “just so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own.”

Jenna Bush welcomes third child
"@laurawbush and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family. We are happy for the proud parents, @jennabhager and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love. We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal," Jenna's father penned on social media.

