View 3 pics | Back to story

Cardi B and Offset styling their one-year-old daughter Kulture's hair is the sweetest thing

...
Cardi B and Offset styling their one-year-old daughter Kulture's hair is the sweetest thing
You're reading

Cardi B and Offset styling their one-year-old daughter Kulture's hair is the sweetest thing

1/3
Saoirse Kennedy Hill's funeral details revealed – how the family will honor the late 22-year-old
Next

Saoirse Kennedy Hill's funeral details revealed – how the family will honor the late 22-year-old
Offset and Kulture
© @iamcardib

Offset and Kulture

Cardi B's latest social media post features her one-year-old daughter getting her hair styled by father Offset.

kulture
© @iamcardib

kulture

Baby Kulture is no stranger to living the good life —in the past, she's received luxe gifts, including a $830 Versace onesie.

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture
© @iamcardib

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture

In the sweet video, fans also got a glimpse at what the family watches: Dora the Explorer.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries