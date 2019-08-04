View 6 pics | Back to story
Brenda Kellerman says farewell to her son Dante with an emotional message

The last few months have been an emotional roller coaster for Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman, who on August 3, announced their baby son Dante had died after losing a long battle to complications from meningitis which was diagnosed days after being born. During what is likely one of the most difficult moments in her life, the actress shared an emotional farewell message dedicated to her baby boy.

Next to a sweet picture of Dante, where he's sleeping like an angel, Brenda wrote sincere and heartfelt words expressing her love for her little one. “Thank you my love for giving me so much peace, I will always love you. I learned from you to be strong and to have a lot of faith and to know that the limits are only set by you," she began.

The actress finished her caption by saying farewell to her son, hoping that one day she will be reunited with him. “Enjoy God’s glory, and I know one day we will be together,” she added.

Brenda's message touched the hearts of her followers who’ve expressed their condolences and outpoured their love with supportive messages for her, Ferdinando and Dante’s twin brother, Tadeo. Among the celebrities who have shown the couple support are Adamari López, William Levy, Alejandra Espinoza, Mayrin Villanueva, Andrea Legarreta, Maite Perroni and Horacio Pancheri.

Ferdinando also shared a message where he posted an open invitation to the mass in memory of his son, which happened on August 4. The religious ceremony was held at the Parroquia de San Miguel del Espíritu Santo, in Comala, Colima, the actor’s native home.

Furthermore, the actor asked his followers to continue their prayers Dante, who is now in heaven, and for his family who is grieving for his loss. “We say goodbye to you, Dante. This is my town, this is the church that saw me grow, these are my people, and in this space I where I give you away. To whoever would like to pray for our son, welcome! To whoever does so from their home, we’re eternally grateful,” he wrote.

