Brenda Kellerman says farewell to her son Dante with an emotional message

-
'Family must go on': Ferdinando Valencia gives an update on baby Dante
Telenovela star Ferdinando Valencia and his TV host wife Brenda Kellerman shared news about their baby son Dante's health on their video channel,...
-
Ferdinando Valencia gives a tearful update about his baby son's health
These have been, with no doubt, very difficult days for telenovela star Ferdinando Valencia and his TV host wife Brenda Kellerman, who welcomed twins...
-
Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman announce that one of their twins went back to the hospital
After almost a month in the hospital, little Dante – one of Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman’s twins - was finally discharged due to a...
-
Is Karol G leaving music to become an astronaut?
Karol G took to social media to share a lyric from her hit single Ocean, and who would have thought she’d be getting an invitation to join NASA’s...
-
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting married?
Kylie Jenner is getting ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday on the Italian coast, but recently she was seen boarding a private jet with a white dress...