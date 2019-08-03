View 3 pics | Back to story
Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin

Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin
Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin

#BlendedFamilyGoals! Salma Hayek and   François-Henri Pinault stepped out for a shopping spree with Francois’ daughter Mathilde Pinault and son Augustin James Evangelista, and Salma’s mom Diana Jiménez Medina!

The 52-year-old actress and her 57-year-old businessman love looked adorably chic in their casual ensembles, oddly matching in their eclectic styles.

Yves Saint Laurent - one of the major brand’s under Francois’ Kering company - was a main stop on their agenda. They were spotted browsing the sleek mirror and marble L.A. shop, sifting through sunglasses and what seemed to be the brand’s espresso ware.

