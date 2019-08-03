View 14 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

date 2019-08-03
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a special day with fam in the Holy Land: see the pics
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a special day with fam in the Holy Land: see the pics
Gisele and Tom Brady

Gisele and Tom Brady

¡Hola Agosto! Whether snapping selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around (emphasis on the hot this time of year), the biggest names in Hollywood never fail to look exceptional while out and about. Scroll through our photo gallery to see the best celebrity moments of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

¡Feliz cumpleaños, Tom!

Merely a day ahead of Meghan Markle's royal birthday, Tom Brady turned 42! Gisele celebrated her sporty hubby's special day on Saturday, August 3, with a sweet carousel of photos and accompanying sentiment, written in both English and Spanish. "Happy birthday love of my lifeeey!" she wrote along with this and other adorable snaps. "Life is so much better because we can share it with you!" Then, getting super cute, she added: "Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you!"

Leonardo Di Caprio, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino
© Getty Images

Leonardo Di Caprio, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino

Rome around the world

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino continued their whirlwind Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood press tour with a stop at Hotel De La Ville in Rome on August 3.

Nikki Reed
© Getty Images

Nikki Reed

80s dance party!

Nikki Reed had us jumpin' for joy with her stylish suit at the MADE Rodart event by Mastercard. The actress hit up Milk Studios in L.A. on August 1 for what she described as an intersection of "fashion, art and technology" that made for an "80’s dance party." On her style she added: "Grateful for the incredible @aeranewyork for creating the gorgeous cruelty-free sustainable shoes I was able to wear for the evening, and of course @johannaortizofficial for making all of my jumpsuit dreams come true."

Victor Ortiz
© Chris Polk for Privé Revaux

Victor Ortiz

Say cheese!

Mexican-American boxer Victor Ortiz was all smiles in his Privé Revaux sunnies at the Mike Tyson Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, California on Friday, August 2.

Janelle Monae belvedere
© Getty Images

Janelle Monae belvedere

Monáe's way

Belvedere Vodka joined forces with actor and activist Janelle Monáe to spread their shared vision of “A Beautiful Future” in Chicago. They took to the Windy City for a music-driven and technology enhanced evening that played upon the pillars of the experiential program through creativity, collaboration and community.

Rachel Zoe and Christie Brinkley
© Mike Vitelli / BFA.com

Rachel Zoe and Christie Brinkley

Seaside soirée

Rachel Zoe hosted celebrity friends like Christie Brinkley during an intimate sunset dinner at Moby’s in East Hampton to celebrate her latest Ready to Wear collection. Attendees sipped on Fiji Water as they took in the tranquil views of Three Mile Harbor.

Modern Family final seaon
© @sofiavergara

Modern Family final seaon

Family matters

Bring on the tissues... the final season of Moden Family is coming and we are not ready. "10 years later!! Modern Family!!!" Sofia Vergara exclaimed along with this comparative group shot collage of the stars from the first to final season. She added the unfortunately true hashtag: "#ourlastseason."

Eva Longoria and Justin Hartley
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Justin Hartley

Tinseltown cares

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association presented $3.8 million at their annual Grants Banquet held at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Eva Longoria and Justin Hartley faced a glittering room of stars as they took the stage to announce a new initiative with: Las Fotos Project (the first photography themed workforce development program for female high school students ages 15-18), Lollipop Theater Network (which brings the magic of movies currently in theaters to hospitalized children nationwide), the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Ensemble Studio Theater, Gingold Theater Group and the Pablove Foundation.

Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt
© Getty Images

Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt

Once Upon A Time...In London?

Power trio Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt joined their director Quentin Tarantino to stir up some buzz for their new film Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood at The Corinthia Hotel on July 31 in London.

The Rock style
© Getty Images

The Rock style

Street style that ROCKS

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson turned heads on the streets of NYC as he walked into the Good Morning America studios in a bright bowling shirt. The actor's outfit was accented by sleek shades and IWC’s sharp Ingenieur Automatic watch.

sophia-busha-erin-foster
© BFA

sophia-busha-erin-foster

Glam Garden Gals

Charli XCX, Busy Philipps, Sophia Bush, Fran Drescher, Erin Foster, Jamie Mizrahi, Joy Bryant, and Kitty Cash were among stars to attend Edie Parker Flower’s ‘The Garden of Edie’ party at Eric Buterbaugh Perfumery on Tuesday, July 30.

Antoni Porowski
© Jacqueline Romano for Icelandic Glacial)

Antoni Porowski

Hydro-man about town

Antoni Porowski stayed hydrated in the summer heat during his busy NYC trip to promote Queer Eye. His Icelandic Glacial water was a glistening accessory to his simple shirt and jeans look.

Demi Lovato Bachelorette
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato Bachelorette

Demi x Demi

Bachelorette mega-fan Demi Lovato hung with Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett at The Bachelorette live aftershow in L.A.

Ashley Graham, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Amy Schumer and Arianna Huffington
© Getty Images

Ashley Graham, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Amy Schumer and Arianna Huffington

Moms unite!

Ashley Graham, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Amy Schumer and Arianna Huffington were among special guests at the Frida Mom Launch dinner on July 30 in NYC. For the event, Arianna’s living room was turned into a fireside chat with Chelsea and Amy. Over 30 expectant, new or veteran moms bonded over their pregnancy, birth and postpartum experiences and shared the realness of mom guilt.

