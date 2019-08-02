View 6 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Marc Anthony's weird request got his personal assistant into a spot of trouble

...
Marc Anthony's weird request got his personal assistant into a spot of trouble
You're reading

Marc Anthony's weird request got his personal assistant into a spot of trouble

1/6
Here's why Shawn Mendes said goodbye to social media
Next

Here's why Shawn Mendes said goodbye to social media
Marc Anthony
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony asked his assistant to purchase some bandanas for him, but the spell check in his phone changed the word into “bananas” and a funny confusion arose.

Marc Anthony
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony

The Vivir Mi Vida and Parecen Viernes singer explained how the confusion started, which made his assistant go to the supermarket to fulfill the singular and very strange request. “Yesterday, I asked my assistant for different colored bandanas (handkerchiefs for the head) but spell check changed it to BANANAS.”

Marc Anthony
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony

The 50-year-old went on with his story and he even shared the video that his assistant sent him from the supermarket fruit section. “She went on a wild goose chase for all different colors. This is her (the off-camera voice in the video) at the supermarket trying to find different color bananas. HAHA [laughing emoji]

Marc Anthony
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony

Marc shared the video of his assistant hilariuosly searching for colorful bananas. “So we found the bananas. We have a little green with little bruises, maybe a little brown and possibly pinkish… we have yellow, green… bright yellow bananas, but no red.” 

Marc Anthony and his children
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony and his children

It seems like Marc is having a very fun summer, despite being scheduled for a series of shows in the following weeks. According to Marc’s ex wife Dayanara Torres, Ryan, one of the two children they share, is vacationing with his dad. He will soon go back to school and it will be harder for both of them to spend time together.

Marc Anthony, Dayanara Torres and their children
© @dayanarapr

Marc Anthony, Dayanara Torres and their children

Marc Anthony attended the graduation ceremony of his oldest son, Christian, last May. The 18-year-old is about to start college. Time flies!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries