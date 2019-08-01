View 6 pics | Back to story
Thalia's tiny waist is even smaller! Check out her new size

Thalia's tiny waist is even smaller! Check out her new size
Thalia's tiny waist is even smaller! Check out her new size

Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
We all know that Thalia’s waist is one of the smallest in the world, but the singer wanted to go further and surprise us with her new size. 

The singer turned to a physical trainer, who put her under an extreme workout routine that led her to achieve her goals.

Through her social media, the artist showed off the exciting results next to Jorge Valverde, her trainer and responsible for her new silhouette. The 47-year-old Mexican beauty shared the results of her efforts and pointed out that her already mini-waist is almost an inch smaller, besides losing 24.8-2.8% of body fat.

At her 47 years old, Thalia is one of the most beautiful celebrities in the show business. This is thanks to her efforts and the discipline she applies in her food and workout routines every day. 

Thalia’s waist has been the subject of all kinds of rumors. A few years ago it was said that she underwent surgery in order to remove two of her ribs! Her fans keep asking her about it to this day, but she replies that the rumor is absolutely false.

This pic is from the 4th. Latin Grammy gala in September 2003. Her mini-waist is unbelievable!

Thalia even jokes about the ribs subject. Once she pretended to show the ribs off in her social media… they were BBQ ribs that she previously ate and kept to leave her fans speechless.

